Dubbed Hindi version of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak is all set to release soon across India. The makers released the Hindi trailer of the film today.

The Telugu action drama, still in theatres, stormed the box-office after its release on February 25 and is inching towards a box-office worldwide of Rs 200 crore despite strong competition from recent releases, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ajith Kumar’s Valimai.

A remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the film revolves around a clash between sub-inspector Bheemla Nayak and ex-havildar, Daniel Shekar aka Danny after the latter crosses the border from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh in an inebriated state. The film grossed over Rs 60 crore in its opening day and by the fifth day had crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is produced by S Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Also starring Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon, Bheemla Nayak will be released in Hindi by B4U and Grand Master.

