Prabhas needs no introductions. The actor, who is well known across the globe thanks to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and several more films, is currently busy with the promotions of his next, Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde.

During a recent media interaction while promoting the film, the actor – who debuted in 2002 with the Telugu drama Eeswar, spoke about still feeling uncomfortable kissing on screen. That’s not all, the actor also stated that he isn’t too fond of taking his shirt off too. Read on.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Prabhas got candid about his kissing scenes in the soon to release Radhe Shyam. For those who don’t know, in the upcoming period romantic drama film, the actor filled several such scenes as the script demanded it. Talking about it, the Baahubali actor said, “(The) director wrote like that and it’s a love story, so I can’t even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed.”

Prabhas continued, “Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let’s go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything.”

While talking about Radhe Shyam, the South superstar had said that the storyline is interesting as it is a war between love and destiny, filled with many twists in the climax.

Besides Prabhas, the Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, and Murli Sharma among others. The film has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. It will release in theatres on March 11.

