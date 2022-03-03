Prabhas, who joined his ‘Radhe Shyam’ team at a grand event in Mumbai, revealed why he isn’t married yet. When asked about predicting love, Prabhas’ witty response made everyone laugh out loud.

As Prabhas interacted with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, he was quizzed about dialogue from the recent trailer of Radhe Shyam. The actor plays a famous palmist in the movie, who predicts the future accurately.

A media person questioned Prabhas, “There is a dialogue in the movie, which says your prediction about love is not so accurate. What about your prediction in real life?”

Prabhas, who gave a witty reply, said, “My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married.”

This funny answer from the Baahubali actor has drawn much attention, making everyone admire Prabhas’ wit.

Radhe Shyam on the other hand, is inching towards its worldwide release soon, and hence the makers had organized a trailer launch event in Mumbai, kickstarting the promotions.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas as Prerana and Vikramaditya, share lovely chemistry on screen. March 11 would be the D-day for ‘Radhe Shyam’, as it is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

