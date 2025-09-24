Akshay Kumar has done it again! Jolly LLB 3 is his fourth consecutive film of 2025 to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. That too, in a span of only 5 days. The black comedy legal drama has also surpassed the global lifetime earnings of Baaghi 4 and Param Sundari. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 update!

Jolly LLB 3 continues its good overseas run!

Not many Bollywood films have been successful in gaining eyeballs at the international box office in 2025. The massive blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha earned 28.20 crore gross overseas, while Raid 2 concluded its run at 31 crore gross only.

Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer has accumulated 23 crore gross at the overseas box office in 5 days. Before the end of the second weekend, it will cross the lifetime of Mahavatar Narsimha!

Enters the 100 crore club worldwide!

While the recent releases Baaghi 4 and Param Sundari are struggling to clock a century, Jolly LLB 3 has entered the 100 crore club in only 5 days. It raked in 77.29 crore gross domestically, taking its worldwide total to 100.29 crore gross.

Akshay Kumar’s black comedy legal drama has surpassed Baaghi 4 (93.74 crores) and Param Sundari (89.10 crores), among other big releases of 2025.

Battle against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on!

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial will now compete against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (111.64 crores) to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. It only needs 11.35 crores more in the kitty, which would be easily accumulated in the next two days.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 65.5 crores

India gross: 77.29 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 100.29 crores

