Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to churn out great profits at the box office and it could have been an achivement if the film could have claimed the hit verdict on the sixth day, Sunday. However, the romantic drama, helmed by Milap Zaveri misses the mark by an inch!

Harshvardhan Rane’s 2nd Hit!

The romantic drama will be Harshvardhan Rane‘s second box office hit after Sanam Teri Kasam, which turned a hit at the box office only after it was re-released earlier this year. Now, his latest offering is standing on the entry line of the profit making zone already!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 6 Estimates

On the sixth day, Sunday, October 26, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned in the range of 8 – 8.5 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 13% from the previous day, which brought 7.55 crore. The grand total of the film stands in the range of 48 – 48.5 crore.

Two Outsiders Ruling Box Office

Currently, along with Harshvardhan Rane, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Thamma is also maintaining a good hold at the box office. Both films were released on Diwali and both have managed to strike a chord with the audiences and it is rare that two outsiders, rule the Diwali box office together!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 6 Occupancy

EDKD registered an occupancy of 29% in the theaters on Sunday, excluding the night shows. The ticket sales for the film on BMS hit a total of almost 68.3K from 8 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, October 26. Mounted on a budget of 25 crore, the film needs a total of 50 crore to be called a hit!

