Raj Gavali Production has unveiled the first-look poster of its upcoming supernatural thriller, The Wardrobe, giving audiences a glimpse into a dark and haunting cinematic experience. Directed by Saurabhh Chaubey, the horror film stars Bigg Boss OTT 1 and MTV Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal alongside Rajniesh Duggall (well known for his role in Vikram Bhatt’s 1920). The film is produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali.

Divya Agarwal will make her Bollywood debut with The Wardrobe. Divya is excited about the project and exploring the horror genre on the big screen. “This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it,” she said.

The Wardrobe’s Newly Released Poster Promises A Treat For Supernatural-Thriller Fans

The newly released poster for The Wardrobe presents a chilling visual — a mysterious woman emerging from an old, half-open wooden wardrobe entwined with creeping vines. Bathed in an ominous red glow from within, the eerie figure, dressed in a blood-stained white gown, creates an eerie atmosphere of intense fear and suspense.

The smoky surroundings and shadowy backdrop are able to further intensify the supernatural tone, subtly hinting at dark secrets concealed behind the wardrobe doors. The bold red title, The Wardrobe, stands out against the grim background setting, reinforcing the horror theme.

DIVYA AGARWAL – RAJNIESH DUGGALL IN SUPERNATURAL THRILLER 'THE WARDROBE' – 24 APRIL 2026 RELEASE… Raj Gavali Production has unveiled the first look poster of #TheWardrobe, a supernatural horror-thriller starring #DivyaAgarwal and #RajnieshDuggall. Directed by Saurabh Choubey,… pic.twitter.com/jxLNM77nLc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2026

The Wardrobe: Release Date, Expected Plot & Storyline

According to the makers, the film revolves around a terrifying chain of events triggered by what appears to be an ordinary household object. They describe the narrative as a suspense-driven supernatural thriller that promises unexpected twists and spine-chilling edge-of-the-seat moments.

Producer Jyoti Raj Gavali said the film aims to present horror in a gripping and emotionally engaging format. With the first look generating such curiosity among horror film enthusiasts, The Wardrobe is scheduled to hit cinemas on 24 April 2026. Further details about the film are expected to be out soon.

