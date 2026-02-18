Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have completed their shooting schedule in Pune for the upcoming film Eetha. The shoot concluded earlier this week following an extended stint across multiple locations in and around the city.

The Eetha crew has already completed their schedule in Mumbai, where the shoot ran from late January to the beginning of February.

Shraddha Kapoor & Randeep Hooda Celebrate With Cake-Cutting Ceremony

The end of the Pune leg was marked with a celebratory cake-cutting on set, attended by all the cast and crew members. Director Laxman Utekar was also present, along with members of the production team. A video of the celebratory moment was captured on the film’s sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURPREET SINGH (@teamshraddhakusa)

Other locations of the film’s shooting include Nasik, Solapur, Satara, and Kolhapur. The crew will now move on to the next shooting location. The location’s name has not been disclosed to the public yet.

Eetha Plot & Cast

Eetha is a biographical drama inspired by the life of noted Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Produced by Maddock Films, the film features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, with Randeep Hooda essaying the male lead.

The biographical drama will cover Vithabai’s personal struggles and professional rise from the 1950s to the 80s. Reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor has trained in Lavani and Gavlan to play the role of Vithabai.

The film’s title, Eetha, is actually a nickname for Vithabai. The movie’s release date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to hit theaters later this year.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Salim Khan Told Salman Khan & Kids, “I Want You To Give Same Respect To Helen” – Here’s How Salma Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News