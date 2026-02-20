If you have been waiting for a new dance track to groove on loop, Downtown is here to take over your playlists. Ace choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to turn up the heat with 2026’s biggest party anthem. The high-energy music video is finally out, featuring Tiger Shroff alongside Akanksha Sharma, adding glam and attitude to the explosive setup.

Downtown, backed by BLM Music, brings together choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis and Tiger Shroff after Bepanaahh. Bringing together the killer moves of Tiger Shroff and the glam energy of Akanksha Sharma, Bosco presents Tiger in a never-before-seen avatar serving rugged charm, raw attitude, and some seriously smooth grooves in this explosive new track.

Bosco Leslie Martis Creates A Fiery Dance World

The creative force behind iconic dance hits like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Tauba Tauba, and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Bosco builds a high-octane, firefighter-inspired world packed with smoke, sirens, sparks, and water, as Tiger grooves in heavy gear to deliver a vibe that’s equal parts gritty, stylish, and totally unmissable.

Talking about the concept, Bosco shared that the idea was to celebrate firefighters in a cool, high-energy way. He revealed that the entire video was shot in just nine hours, making it an intense but exciting experience.

Tiger Shroff’s Rugged New Avatar

Tiger Shroff appears in a rugged, never-before-seen look. According to him, the song pushed him both mentally and physically. He mentioned that the technical setup demanded precision in every move and that working with Bosco always helps him discover a new rhythm as a performer.

With sharp choreography, a bold theme, and strong visuals, Downtown is clearly aiming to dominate party playlists this year.

Check out the music video here:

