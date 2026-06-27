Haiwaan Release Date Announced ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite, sharing screen space once again. The two actors have delivered memorable films together in the past and are now collaborating for Haiwaan, a thriller directed by Priyadarshan. With this exciting news, fans have another major update about their upcoming film.

Ever since it was announced, the project has been generating curiosity. With Priyadarshan at the helm and two established stars leading the cast, the film has already become one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases on the horizon.

Haiwaan, backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, has locked its release date. The makers have now confirmed that Haiwaan will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026, worldwide.

The release date announcement gives the audience their first clear timeline for the film’s arrival. So far, information around plot details has been kept under wraps. However, the project is being described as a suspense-driven thriller packed with intense drama and high-stakes situations.

Priyadarshan Returns With A Thriller

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for directing several popular films across genres, is taking charge of Haiwaan. This time, the director is stepping into the thriller space with a story expected to revolve around suspense, mystery, and dramatic twists.

The combination of Priyadarshan’s direction and the star power of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan has already made the project one of the notable releases lined up for 2026.

Apart from the two lead stars, Haiwaan also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. The film is bankrolled by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.

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