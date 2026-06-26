Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan Chauhaan ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jio Studios and Colour Yellow recently announced Chauhaan, a large-scale action entertainer starring Ajay Devgn, and the film has already become one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. Following the title announcement, audiences couldn’t stop talking about Ajay Devgn’s fierce look as Chauhaan, with many calling it the return of the OG Action Star they’ve been waiting for.

Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan Entry Wins Amitabh Bachchan’s Praise

One of the biggest highlights of the Chauhaan announcement video was Ajay Devgn’s whistle-worthy entry to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Jumma Chumma De De, a nostalgic callback that instantly struck a chord with the fans. Now, the OG Jumma Chumma De De icon, Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to the announcement video, expressing his appreciation.

Sharing the video, Legendary Thespian Amitabh Bachchan mentioned, “T 5783(i) – Ajay in appreciation 🙏🏻❤️

#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai.”

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, industry friends Rohit Shetty, Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan also gave a shoutout to the team of Chauhaan, showcasing their support for this massive title announcement. It looks like the countdown to this much-awaited mass entertainer is going to be just as exciting as the film itself.

Presented by Jio Studios and a Colour Yellow production, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on 1st October 2027.

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