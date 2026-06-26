Mirzapur: The Movie ( Photo Credit – YouTube; Instagram )

After bringing back the iconic trio of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya with the electrifying teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers have now unveiled striking new character posters featuring Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua.

New Posters Highlight Bablu Pandit, Compounder & Babban Babua’s Intense Avatars

The posters capture the essence of each character. Bablu Pandit appears battle-ready with a gun in hand, Compounder carries his signature presence, and Babban Babua commands attention with an intense, authoritative look. Staying true to the franchise’s gritty world, the posters further raise anticipation for the film.

Following the overwhelming response to the teaser, every new reveal continues to build excitement for the film, which promises to bring the trademark bhaukaal of Mirzapur to the big screen.

The film brings back iconic characters of Mirzapur—Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), one of the franchise’s most loved characters.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani and is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on 4 September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.

Mirzapur: The Movie Teaser

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Must Read: Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Review: No Idea What World This Is With Jitendra Kumar Joining Ali Fazal, Divyenndu & Pankaj Tripathi – Good Luck Fans!

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