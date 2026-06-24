Mirzapur: The Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ahead of the teaser launch tomorrow, the makers have unveiled a striking new poster, offering fans another glimpse into the world of Mirzapur. As one of the most anticipated films of the year, the excitement around the franchise continues to grow, and the teaser announcement has only added to the buzz.

Mirzapur: The Movie Poster Unveiled

The poster features the iconic gaddi at the center with guns placed on either side, instantly bringing back memories of the power struggles, rivalries, and drama that made Mirzapur a phenomenon.

While the poster keeps the film’s story under wraps, it serves as a reminder that the world of Mirzapur is ready to return on a much bigger scale. With the teaser arriving tomorrow, fans are in for a special treat as they get their first glimpse of the film.

The highly anticipated film is set to take the Mirzapur saga to a whole new level with grander action, shocking turns, new narrative arcs, and power struggles that are expected to redefine the franchise’s world.

The film brings back iconic characters of Mirzapur — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), one of the franchise’s most loved characters.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani and is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on 4 September 2026.

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