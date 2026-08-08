Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Opens Under 1 Crore (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pankaj Tripathi has returned in a feel-good role with the film Ohh My Dog. The film, backed by Suriya and Jyothika, opened to positive reviews in theatres on August 7. Despite multiple releases, the film had a decent start at the box office. The film also had limited buzz pre-release. However, positive word of mouth is likely to boost collections, especially among family audiences. Read the detailed box office report!

How Much Did Oh My Dog Earn On Its Opening Day?

For event films, opening-day collections matter a lot, but for small-budget films with limited pre-release buzz, sustaining at the box office is the biggest win. Pankaj Tripathi’s latest film, centered on a dog, has earned critical appreciation for its heartfelt plot. The film earned 0.83 crore on its opening day. This is despite multiple films releasing on the day in different languages.

Ohh My Dog is directed by Amit Rai, who also directed the 2023 film OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. This marks Tripathi’s second collaboration with Rai. However, Oh My Dog has been made on a relatively smaller budget than OMG 2. The Akshay Kumar-starrer went on to become a massive success, and positive word of mouth helped in the collections. Oh My Dog has also been enjoying positive word of mouth. It is to be seen if it will convert to numbers.

Day-Wise Collection of Ohh My Dog:

Day 1: 0.83 crore

The film is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. If the movie needs to recoup its investment, it must earn at least 25 crore to enter the safe zone. However, this is only possible if the film gets strong word-of-mouth. Starting next Friday, August 14, the film will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which is expected to be a box office monster.

More About Ohh My Dog

Directed by Amit Rai and Gurbir Singh, the film was written by Rai himself. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agrawal Sharma. The film follows a young child who forms an unexpected bond with a stray dog, embarking on an adventure that reveals the profound ways animals and humans can heal each other’s hearts.

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