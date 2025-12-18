Raghav Juyal and Remo D’Souza are an iconic duo, and wherever they share space, it’s a collaborative spark that needs no choreography. Their association, shaped over years and especially through the ABCD franchise, has always felt effortless. Now, fresh whispers from within the industry have reignited curiosity: could this much-loved duo be coming together once again for ABCD3?

Raghav Juyal has emerged as one of the most exciting actors to watch today. He is no longer just remembered for his comic timing or dance roots. Over the past year, he has quietly redefined himself with performances that caught both audiences and critics off guard. From the brutal intensity of Kill to the layered storytelling of Gyaarah Gyaarah and his standout turn in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Raghav has shown a range that few expected, and that makes the idea of ABCD3 even more intriguing.

Is ABCD3 In The Making?

Industry chatter suggests that ABCD3 discussions are happening, though nothing is official yet. The buzz points toward a project that puts story first, with Raghav potentially stepping into a more substantial, performance-driven role. His recent comments about manifesting another collaboration with Remo have only added fuel to the speculation.

A source shared, “What works between Raghav and Remo is that they understand each other’s instincts. Remo has always seen Raghav beyond the comic or quirky label, and Raghav trusts Remo to give him space to surprise the audience. If they do come together again—be it ABCD3 or another project—it won’t be for nostalgia or fan service. It will be because the story demands their combined energy. An announcement is definitely on the cards.”

For audiences who have enjoyed their infectious fun, effortless chemistry, and creative synergy in the ABCD universe, the possibility of Raghav Juyal and Remo D’Souza reuniting for ABCD3 is undeniably exciting. Whether Raghav’s manifestation has worked remains to be seen—but the buzz around ABCD3 is certainly growing louder.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Dhurandhar OTT Rights Update: Aditya Dhar-Directed Ranveer Singh Starrer Reportedly Shatters Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Record

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News