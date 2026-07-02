Khashaba Teaser ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Nagraj Manjule’s highly anticipated sports biopic pays tribute to Independent India’s first individual Olympic medal winner. Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions today set the stage for one of the most significant cinematic events in Indian cinema by unveiling the teaser and announcing the worldwide theatrical release of Nagraj Majule’s Khashaba.

This highly anticipated Marathi biographical sports drama chronicles the extraordinary story of wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, Independent India’s very first individual Olympic medal winner.

The teaser, which first premiered in cinemas to an overwhelming audience response, is now live digitally. It offers a spectacular, high-octane glimpse into the world of traditional wrestling mud pits (akharas), beautifully capturing the film’s epic scale, raw emotional depth, and energy.

Khashaba Plot

Set against the backdrop of a newly independent nation, the biopic tells the gripping story of an unsung wrestling icon from Maharashtra who overcame staggering odds to secure a historic bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Poised to become the largest sports drama ever mounted in regional cinema, Khashaba elevates a deeply localized story of Indian sporting history into a theatrical spectacle that resonates with global audiences.

Khashaba features a soaring musical score by the legendary composer duo Ajay–Atul. One very well-kept secret is the lead actor playing Khashaba, a phenomenal new discovery who brings the legendary wrestling icon to life on the big screen. The teaser also does not reveal his face, setting the stage for a highly anticipated unveiling soon. Anchoring this exciting new face is an exceptional ensemble featuring some of the finest actors in the industry, including Jitendra Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Girish Kulkarni, Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam, and Gargee Kulkarni.

Presented by Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions, Khashaba is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Gargee Kulkarni and directed by Nagraj Manjule. Khashaba arrives in theaters worldwide on 1 January 2027.

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