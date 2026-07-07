10 Years of Sultan( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Salman Khan’s Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in 2016 and celebrates its 10th anniversary today. Packed with an outstanding story, powerful performances, and chartbuster songs, the film was truly a one-of-a-kind sports drama that received tremendous love from audiences across the country. More importantly, Sultan struck the perfect balance between stardom and substance.

How Sultan Became A Box Office Blockbuster?

Sultan was among the many films that perfectly showcased Salman Khan’s unmatched stardom and the magic of his star power. The film also saw Anushka Sharma as Aarfa Ali Khan, Sultan’s wife, and she was indeed outstanding. The film offered a perfect blend of action and commercial entertainment, giving it massive box office appeal. Backed by Salman Khan’s immense popularity, Sultan enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office. The superstar’s wrestling sequences were truly one of a kind and completely captivated the masses. Riding on its tremendous appeal, the film went on to collect over ₹600 crore worldwide.

Why Sultan Remains A Cult Classic After 10 Years?

Sultan is celebrating its 10th anniversary today, making it the perfect time to revisit a film that is nothing short of a cult classic. It tells the story of Sultan Ali Khan, a ‘Kushti’ and former world wrestling champion from Haryana, whose immensely successful career creates a rift in his personal life.

While Sultan received a positive response from all across, it also won many awards. With over, ₹600 Cr. collection, worldwide, the film became the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time. The film also had an amazing music album with songs like, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Jag Ghoomeya, 440 Volt, Sultan (Title Track), Bulleya, Tuk Tuk, etc.

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