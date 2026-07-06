The India Story CBFC Clearance (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Just days after Satluj was taken down from ZEE5, reigniting conversations about the fate of films that tackle difficult, socially relevant subjects, another thought-provoking film is now waiting to reach audiences.

The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is currently awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its scheduled worldwide theatrical release.

The India Story Plot

Addressing one of the most pressing yet overlooked issues of our time, The India Story explores the widespread use of pesticides in farming and the devastating impact they can have on human health. Backed by years of research, the film shines a light on the hidden dangers behind the food that reaches our plates, urging audiences to reflect on an issue that affects millions of people every day.

The teaser has already generated significant attention for its bold and thought-provoking subject. However, with the film still awaiting certification, its release remains uncertain.

Director Chettan DK On CBFC Clearance

“It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities. Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker. Our intention has never been to create controversy—we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema. After years of research and hard work, all we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences. We remain hopeful that The India Story receives its clearance soon so people can watch it and form their own opinions.”

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi.

With conversations around films inspired by real events and socially relevant subjects becoming increasingly important, The India Story hopes to add to that dialogue by bringing a critical public health issue to the forefront through the power of cinema.

The India Story is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, subject to CBFC certification.

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