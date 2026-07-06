The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of The Bold and the Beautiful: July 6–10, 2026

Sheila and Decon’s marriage officially ends

Ridge Forrester and Bill Spencer face off again

Liam makes a shocking new discovery

Electra takes a big step in her personal life

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will facing the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra. On the other hand, Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal led to a dramatic breaking point. And last but not least, Deke told Remy that he’s not ready to give him another chance.

B&B Weekly Overview

Now that the Logan fashion showcase has officially revealed that Hope is the new lead designer and creative director of the fashion house, things have gotten heated. Be it confrontations and confessions, or rivalries and fights, fans have enjoyed a lot of it all during the previous week on B&B.

But the drama is only going to get more dangerous as the focus shifts to Sheila and her resurging obsession with her son Finn and grandkids Kelly and Hayes. What will Steffy and Finn do this time around, and how will this change their equations again? More so after things were getting better.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of Week July 6–10

Monday, July 6, 2026: Episode #9814

The first episode of the week features Electra coming to a heartbreaking decision. What will this mean for her and Will’s newly resurged romance and relationship? Up next, Liam makes a shocking discovery. Is this about Hope? And how will this change things for him and everyone at Logan?

Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Episode #9815

Meanwhile, Ridge delivers an ultimatum to Electra. Could this be about her romance with Will? Is that going to affect her future at Forrester Creations? What will she do about it? Elsewhere, as tensions continue to rise, Finn does his best to support Steffy. Could this be about issues at Forrester?

Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Episode #9816

When Ridge attempts to sway Electra’s opinion about Will, will he be any successful or not? Is he going to try to push Electra towards RJ knowing that he still has feelings for her? Up next, Sheila makes her true intentions unmistakably clear. Is she back to her obsession with her son Finn?

Thursday, July 9, 2026: Episode #9817

Finn is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor. Could this be Sheila? Has she decided to get back to her need to be around him? Has this happened because of Taylor agreeing to her deal? Sheila and Deacon’s marriage officially comes to an end. Have the papers been signed?

Friday, July 10, 2026: Episode #9818

The final episode of the week features Ridge taking matters into his own hands with Bill. What will he do? Finn is once again caught in the middle. Is this between Steffy and Sheila? Taylor begins to question whether Sheila has truly changed or if danger still remains. What will she decide to do?

B&B Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

The soapy drama is set to get more heated and exciting as the audience looks forward to the aftermath of Logan vs. Forrester. Even more now that Logan has officially established itself as a fashion that is here to stay, with both of its fashion lines not only being accepted but also being a success.

On the other hand, the family drama involving Steffy, Finn, their kids, and Sheila seems to be back. And the fact that she made a deal with Taylor and Deacon to make things happen is about to have massive consequences.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who runs the House of Logan?

A: Katie Logan and Bill Spencer run the Logan fashion house.

Q: Who are the CEOs of Forrester Creations?

A: Steffy Forrester and Ridge Forrester are the CEOs of Forrester.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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