Key Takeaways of General Hospital Cast: June 2026
- John Oliver was recently cast to play Z
- Kayden Tokarski is the new teenage scout.
- Finola Hughes returned as Anna Devane
- Steve Burton will be back as Jason Morgan soon
General Hospital has been delivering on every front and has been the most loved soap opera for a long time. Amidst the car crashes, secret projects, accusations, and plotting, the soap opera has several comings and goings. Character returns, exits, and new actors being cast: here’s the full guide.
GH: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview
Elliott Carr as Nurse Grant
Elliot, the brother of Finn Carr, who plays Rocco on the soap opera, made his debut on the show as Nurse Grant as he checked up on Brennan.
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
Finola was finally back as Anna during the June 24 episode after being offscreen since March. She was the one who told Felicia about Cassius.
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Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri
Finn returned onscreen after last being seen during May when Rocco fled town with Britt. Dante and Lulu managed to track them and get them home.
Cyrus Hobbi as Yuri
Yuri looked after Willow after she threw herself into the pool to frame Tracy.
Victoria Kelleher as Denise
Denise showed up as the housekeeper at Wyndemere Castle.
Matt Mullins as WSB Agent McMay
Matt Merchant as WSB Agent Harker
Mullins and Merchant played WSB agents McMay and Harker as they worked for Cullum and followed his orders amidst the Wyndemere chaos.
Gary James Fuller as James West
James was back onscreen as everyone started finding out that Nathan was not being Nathan but his twin brother, Cassius, instead. Cody made sure to keep James protected while Cassius bid James a touching goodbye.
John Oliver as Z
John made his soap debut in July as the WSB head Z. He made a stylish entry on a helicopter and is all set to appear in three episodes in total.
Kayden Brenna Tokarski as Emily “Scout” Cain
Kayden has been picked as the recast for Scout. When she debuts in July, Scout will be an aged-up version of herself and become a teenager.
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
Steve has been offscreen for a while as Jason remains under the captivity of WSB. And now he is slated to reappear on the July 13 episode.
Dean Geyer as Tristan Roberts
Dean has been cast to play the role of Tristan Rogers. Further details of the character remain under wraps. He is expected to make his debut in July.
Kelly Kruger as Serena Baldwin
Kelly is all set to debut on General Hospital as the recast Serena Baldwin. She is Scott Baldwin’s daughter and will appear onscreen in July.
Troy Lennon Appel as Hudson
Troy has been cast in the role of Hudson, a mysterious businessman. His debut has been officially confirmed to happen on the show on July 30.
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
Robert is about to return to the show as Marshall. He is Curtis’s father and will be key as his son gets involved in a legal battle with Isaiah.
Jequan Jackson as Quinn
Jequan is also returning as Quinn. He was last seen in February 2025 and is expected to return onscreen in July. He is Kai’s former teammate and has had a rocky relationship with Trina, which he might be ready to fix.
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos-Davis
Kate exited the show, and her wrap-up saw her character, Kristina, leaving town to go to Los Angeles and attend medical school at UCLA. She got the chance to say goodbye to her siblings, Michael and Molly, before leaving.
Cosette Abinante as Scout Cain
Reagan Park as Scout Cain
Cosette played the role of Scout for four years. Meanwhile, Reagan was seen as Scout for one episode. Both of them are no longer a part of the show since Scout has not only been aged but also recast by Kayden.
Marc Forget as Pascal
Marc’s role as Sidwell’s butler, Pascal, came to an end in June. He had been playing the role since July 2025, and his character had feelings for Marco.
Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones
And lastly, Kirsten took to Instagram to make it clear that, due to personal issues at the moment, she won’t be returning to GH.
General Hospital FAQs
Q: Who has been recast as Serena Baldwin?
A: Kelly Kruger has been picked as the recast for Serena Baldwin.
Q: Who will play the teen Scout Cain?
A: Kayden Tokarski will be playing the teenage Scout Cain.
Q: When does General Hospital air?
A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.
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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (July 6–10, 2026): Britt Pleads With Dante, Danny Makes A Revelation While Ric Takes On New Clients
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