General Hospital Comings & Goings (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of General Hospital Cast: June 2026

John Oliver was recently cast to play Z

Kayden Tokarski is the new teenage scout.

Finola Hughes returned as Anna Devane

Steve Burton will be back as Jason Morgan soon

General Hospital has been delivering on every front and has been the most loved soap opera for a long time. Amidst the car crashes, secret projects, accusations, and plotting, the soap opera has several comings and goings. Character returns, exits, and new actors being cast: here’s the full guide.

GH: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview

Elliott Carr as Nurse Grant

Elliot, the brother of Finn Carr, who plays Rocco on the soap opera, made his debut on the show as Nurse Grant as he checked up on Brennan.

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

Finola was finally back as Anna during the June 24 episode after being offscreen since March. She was the one who told Felicia about Cassius.

Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri

Finn returned onscreen after last being seen during May when Rocco fled town with Britt. Dante and Lulu managed to track them and get them home.

Cyrus Hobbi as Yuri

Yuri looked after Willow after she threw herself into the pool to frame Tracy.

Victoria Kelleher as Denise

Denise showed up as the housekeeper at Wyndemere Castle.

Matt Mullins as WSB Agent McMay

Matt Merchant as WSB Agent Harker

Mullins and Merchant played WSB agents McMay and Harker as they worked for Cullum and followed his orders amidst the Wyndemere chaos.

Gary James Fuller as James West

James was back onscreen as everyone started finding out that Nathan was not being Nathan but his twin brother, Cassius, instead. Cody made sure to keep James protected while Cassius bid James a touching goodbye.

John Oliver as Z

John made his soap debut in July as the WSB head Z. He made a stylish entry on a helicopter and is all set to appear in three episodes in total.

Kayden Brenna Tokarski as Emily “Scout” Cain

Kayden has been picked as the recast for Scout. When she debuts in July, Scout will be an aged-up version of herself and become a teenager.

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

Steve has been offscreen for a while as Jason remains under the captivity of WSB. And now he is slated to reappear on the July 13 episode.

Dean Geyer as Tristan Roberts

Dean has been cast to play the role of Tristan Rogers. Further details of the character remain under wraps. He is expected to make his debut in July.

Kelly Kruger as Serena Baldwin

Kelly is all set to debut on General Hospital as the recast Serena Baldwin. She is Scott Baldwin’s daughter and will appear onscreen in July.

Troy Lennon Appel as Hudson

Troy has been cast in the role of Hudson, a mysterious businessman. His debut has been officially confirmed to happen on the show on July 30.

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

Robert is about to return to the show as Marshall. He is Curtis’s father and will be key as his son gets involved in a legal battle with Isaiah.

Jequan Jackson as Quinn

Jequan is also returning as Quinn. He was last seen in February 2025 and is expected to return onscreen in July. He is Kai’s former teammate and has had a rocky relationship with Trina, which he might be ready to fix.

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos-Davis

Kate exited the show, and her wrap-up saw her character, Kristina, leaving town to go to Los Angeles and attend medical school at UCLA. She got the chance to say goodbye to her siblings, Michael and Molly, before leaving.

Cosette Abinante as Scout Cain

Reagan Park as Scout Cain

Cosette played the role of Scout for four years. Meanwhile, Reagan was seen as Scout for one episode. Both of them are no longer a part of the show since Scout has not only been aged but also recast by Kayden.

Marc Forget as Pascal

Marc’s role as Sidwell’s butler, Pascal, came to an end in June. He had been playing the role since July 2025, and his character had feelings for Marco.

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

And lastly, Kirsten took to Instagram to make it clear that, due to personal issues at the moment, she won’t be returning to GH.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Who has been recast as Serena Baldwin?

A: Kelly Kruger has been picked as the recast for Serena Baldwin.

Q: Who will play the teen Scout Cain?

A: Kayden Tokarski will be playing the teenage Scout Cain.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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