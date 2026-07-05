Days Of Our Lives Comings & Goings (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of Days of our Lives Cast: June 2026

Jacob Martinez debuted as Javi Hernandez

Wally Kurth came back to play Justin Kiriakis

Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers are back as Eli and Lani

Christopher Sean and Colton Little returned as Paul and Andrew

Days of our Lives has been focused on the Coriseal mystery, Stefano’s chess set, Cat’s investigation into EJ, and other storylines. But amidst this, the soap opera has had its share of comings and goings. Be it character returns and exits or new actors being cast into old as well as new roles.

DOOL: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview

Miles Anderson as Foster

Foster was seen enjoying a dinner date with Julie.

Sarah Bartholomew as Destiny

Destiny made her debut on the show and had scenes with Sarah as well as Xander. The character died and is strongly tied to the Coriseal mystery.

John Hartmann as Dr. George

George, the oncologist, shared scenes with Chanel, who is suffering from breast cancer and is now actively on track with her chemotherapy journey.

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Justin popped back in and had a touching conversation with his son Alex about parenthood now that the latter has become a father to Kelsey.

Richard Wharton as Dr. Wilhelm Rolf

Rolf remained onscreen as the scientist shared worrying news to EJ and later examined Lexie to check for symptoms and potential triggers.

Alexander Elijah Bond as Thomas DiMera

Autumn Gendron as Charlotte DiMera

Thomas and Charlotte were back onscreen as they spent some quality time during a baseball game with their father Chad and his date Belle.

Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Shi Ne Nielson as Amy Choi

Amy was back onscreen as she confided in Melinda, knowing that while she was away, her now-deceased daughter, Sophia, was close to her.

Sal Stowers as Lani Price

Lamon Archey as Eli Grant

Lani and Eli are back in town and have been involved with others. Eli was a part of the Juneteenth celebration, while Lani was there for Chanel.

Louis Tomeo as Aaron Greene

Aaron was seen enjoying a summer getaway with Ari, Holly, and Tate at the Horton cabin. But things took a turn when Holly collapsed during the trip.

Maggie Carney as Rita

Rita has been EJ’s executive assistant, and she brought news for him.

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita

Colton Little as Andrew Donovan

Paul returned home and was there by Marlena’s side as she celebrated the milestone moment of her 50th anniversary in Salem. He came back with his husband, Andrew, who clashed with Cat and made sure to confront her.

Lorelei Olivia Mote as Rachel Black

Rachel came back onscreen when her parents, Kristen and Brady, paid her a visit at the Bayview Sanitarium. They told her about Sophia’s death.

Jacob Martinez as Javi Hernandez

Jacob Martinez debuted on June 30 as the new Javi Hernandez. The role was previously played by Al Calderon. The recast was revealed in April.

Michael Ocampo as Gus

Michael was back as Gus, this time as Javi’s new boyfriend.

John Oliver

Meanwhile, as per the latest news, John Oliver is all set to appear in three episodes of Days of Our Lives starting from August 11. His role is yet to be revealed, but the character is going to share scenes with EJ DiMera.

Elia Cantu

And then there is the news of Elia Cantu having wrapped filming. She will be seen onscreen as Jada Hunter till the spring of 2027 because Days of Our Lives tapes its episodes a year in advance, but she has officially exited.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Is John Oliver going to be a part of Days of Our Lives?

A: Yes, John Oliver has been cast in a guest role on DOOL.

Q: Who is the new actor playing Javi?

A: Jacob Martinez is the new actor portraying Javi.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (July 6–10, 2026): Leo Wants Sympathy From Javi, Brady & Kristen Clash, While Chanel & Theo Bond

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News