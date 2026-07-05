Key Takeaways of Days of our Lives Cast: June 2026
- Jacob Martinez debuted as Javi Hernandez
- Wally Kurth came back to play Justin Kiriakis
- Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers are back as Eli and Lani
- Christopher Sean and Colton Little returned as Paul and Andrew
Days of our Lives has been focused on the Coriseal mystery, Stefano’s chess set, Cat’s investigation into EJ, and other storylines. But amidst this, the soap opera has had its share of comings and goings. Be it character returns and exits or new actors being cast into old as well as new roles.
DOOL: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview
Miles Anderson as Foster
Foster was seen enjoying a dinner date with Julie.
Sarah Bartholomew as Destiny
Destiny made her debut on the show and had scenes with Sarah as well as Xander. The character died and is strongly tied to the Coriseal mystery.
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John Hartmann as Dr. George
George, the oncologist, shared scenes with Chanel, who is suffering from breast cancer and is now actively on track with her chemotherapy journey.
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Justin popped back in and had a touching conversation with his son Alex about parenthood now that the latter has become a father to Kelsey.
Richard Wharton as Dr. Wilhelm Rolf
Rolf remained onscreen as the scientist shared worrying news to EJ and later examined Lexie to check for symptoms and potential triggers.
Alexander Elijah Bond as Thomas DiMera
Autumn Gendron as Charlotte DiMera
Thomas and Charlotte were back onscreen as they spent some quality time during a baseball game with their father Chad and his date Belle.
Tina Huang as Melinda Trask
Shi Ne Nielson as Amy Choi
Amy was back onscreen as she confided in Melinda, knowing that while she was away, her now-deceased daughter, Sophia, was close to her.
Sal Stowers as Lani Price
Lamon Archey as Eli Grant
Lani and Eli are back in town and have been involved with others. Eli was a part of the Juneteenth celebration, while Lani was there for Chanel.
Louis Tomeo as Aaron Greene
Aaron was seen enjoying a summer getaway with Ari, Holly, and Tate at the Horton cabin. But things took a turn when Holly collapsed during the trip.
Maggie Carney as Rita
Rita has been EJ’s executive assistant, and she brought news for him.
Christopher Sean as Paul Narita
Colton Little as Andrew Donovan
Paul returned home and was there by Marlena’s side as she celebrated the milestone moment of her 50th anniversary in Salem. He came back with his husband, Andrew, who clashed with Cat and made sure to confront her.
Lorelei Olivia Mote as Rachel Black
Rachel came back onscreen when her parents, Kristen and Brady, paid her a visit at the Bayview Sanitarium. They told her about Sophia’s death.
Jacob Martinez as Javi Hernandez
Jacob Martinez debuted on June 30 as the new Javi Hernandez. The role was previously played by Al Calderon. The recast was revealed in April.
Michael Ocampo as Gus
Michael was back as Gus, this time as Javi’s new boyfriend.
John Oliver
Meanwhile, as per the latest news, John Oliver is all set to appear in three episodes of Days of Our Lives starting from August 11. His role is yet to be revealed, but the character is going to share scenes with EJ DiMera.
Elia Cantu
And then there is the news of Elia Cantu having wrapped filming. She will be seen onscreen as Jada Hunter till the spring of 2027 because Days of Our Lives tapes its episodes a year in advance, but she has officially exited.
Days Of Our Lives FAQs
Q: Is John Oliver going to be a part of Days of Our Lives?
A: Yes, John Oliver has been cast in a guest role on DOOL.
Q: Who is the new actor playing Javi?
A: Jacob Martinez is the new actor portraying Javi.
Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?
A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.
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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (July 6–10, 2026): Leo Wants Sympathy From Javi, Brady & Kristen Clash, While Chanel & Theo Bond
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