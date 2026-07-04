Maatrubhumi Release Delay: Salman Khan Film Yet To Be Submitted to Censor (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Salman Khan has not had a theatrical release so far this year. The actor, who is known for releasing a film every Eid, skipped the festive window this time despite initially planning to bring a new film to theatres. Khan’s latest film, Maatrubhumi, in which he essays the role of an Indian Army soldier, was originally scheduled to release on April 17, 2026. However, the film failed to make its intended release date.

Interestingly, Maatrubhumi still does not have a new release date. Amid the silence from the makers, recent reports suggested that the film had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the makers have denied all such claims. So, what exactly is preventing the team from announcing a release date?

Here are three things we know about Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi.

1. Film Has Not Been Submitted to the CBFC

Amid reports claiming that Maatrubhumi had landed in trouble with the censor board, the makers clarified that the rumours were false. In an official statement issued through Salman Khan Films on Instagram, the production house confirmed that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification.

The statement read, “Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”

It further added, “We request media outlets and individuals to refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only.”

2. Title Changed After Backlash

Even before its release, the film found itself at the centre of controversy. Maathrubhumi draws inspiration from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with Salman Khan playing an Indian Army officer.

Initially, the makers unveiled the teaser under the title Battle of Galwan. However, reports claimed that the team later changed the title following backlash over its references to China. Several users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo accused the film of misrepresenting the events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on reports claiming that the Ministry had objected to the film. Responding to the speculation, he said:

“We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

3. China References Were Reportedly Removed and Parts of the Film Were Reshot

Furthermore, an earlier report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers removed portions referring directly to China and the Galwan Valley following directives from the Centre. Reportedly, the decision was taken while keeping diplomatic relations between India and China in mind.

According to the report, the makers shifted the film away from a direct retelling of real events by adding fictional elements. The source claimed:

“Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story. Accordingly, they reshot nearly 40% of the film by adding some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions.”

As of now, neither Salman Khan nor the makers have officially addressed these claims.

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maathrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army Colonel. Additionally, the film also features Chitrangda Singh as his wife.

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