Alpha X Review: Is Alia Bhatt’s film worth watching? Netizens reveal.( Photo Credit – Facebook)





Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has finally hit the big screens. After facing several delays over the past few months, the film is now finally available for audiences to watch. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led spy drama in the YRF Spy Universe. Additionally, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, with Hrithik Roshan making a special appearance.

Alia Bhatt plays Sita in the film and is the daughter of Bobby Deol‘s character, who trains her to become a spy. Earlier, the film’s teaser revealed that Bobby Deol’s character had been training his young daughter from childhood for a crucial mission. The story revolves around the same premise, with Alia eventually crossing paths with Sharvari’s character. Meanwhile, several fan theories suggest that Sharvari’s character is Kabir’s adopted daughter. Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, was last seen in War 2.

So, if you are yet to watch the film, here are some reactions from audience members that may help you decide.

A netizen took to X and wrote:”The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay.”

#alpha First Half One-Word Review: Average. ⭐️



The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay. pic.twitter.com/ubsiJQm8xG — Filmy Sikander (@filmy78499) July 3, 2026

Another user shared:”First half done! #Alpha Good start. Alia’s entry & the action sequence were really good. She’s doing well. I did feel the pacing was off at times, with a few scenes & conversations feeling stretched. Sharvari was good. Still feel Luthra should’ve been there instead of Anil. He feels dull.”

First half done ! #Alpha



Good start. Alia’s entry & the action sequence were really good, She’s doing well. I did feel the pacing was off at times, with a few scenes & convo feel stretched. Sharvari good. Still feel Luthra should’ve been there instead of Anil. He feels dull pic.twitter.com/XXS8mwFY1c — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 3, 2026

A third user posted an interval review: “It is neither that bad nor that awesome. It looks good as per my expectations. Bobby Deol dominated the screen as always for as long as he appeared. Alia Bhatt‘s entry was okay, but I don’t know why I was laughing at some of the dialogues.I haven’t felt the impact of Sharvari Wagh yet. Maybe something post-interval.Anil Kapoor is the weakest cast member. The same old dialogue delivery in a low voice with a sideways glance. Do something new, sir.”

#Alpha interval review



It is neither that bad nor that awesome, it looks good as per my expectations.



Bobby Deol dominated the screen as always for as long as he appeared.#AliaBhatt's entry was okay, but I don't know why I was laughing at some of the dialogues.



I haven't… pic.twitter.com/Hv1C83Cetk — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) July 3, 2026

However, not every reaction was negative. Another user expressed disappointment with the film overall but said that Alia Bhatt was the only saving grace.

#Alpha Interval Review : All Hail the King Uday Chopra, This one is Atrociously PATHETIC.



– Raw Chief is considering Self over Service.

– A Super soldier is eating Fries and Junk.

– 2 Songs have gone and both are Trash

– The action blocks are Laughing Stock

– The Fraternal… — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 3, 2026

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Meanwhile, the film registered an underwhelming advance booking in India. By Thursday night, Alpha had sold fewer than one lakh tickets across the national chains. As a result, the film is expected to open in the modest 7–8 crore range. Unless the film benefits from exceptionally strong word of mouth after its first-day screenings, Alpha is likely to have a disappointing run at the box office.

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