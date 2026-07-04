YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

The YRF Spy Universe may have lost some of its momentum with the underwhelming performance of its last two releases, War 2 and Alpha. However, the franchise got off to a flying start with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan took the benchmark even higher.

Nevertheless, one aspect of the Spy Universe that has consistently stood out is its choice of villains. Rather than casting conventional antagonists, Yash Raj Films has repeatedly roped in established stars to take on its heroes, making the face-offs even more exciting.

Most recently, Bobby Deol played the primary antagonist in Alpha, the franchise’s first female-led spy film. Before him, actors like John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Emraan Hashmi, and Jr NTR also stepped into memorable villainous roles across the Spy Universe.

So, as Alpha continues its theatrical run, here’s a look at the main villains of the YRF Spy Universe, ranked by their estimated net worth.

1. Jr NTR (War 2): 500 Crore

YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

The Telugu superstar made his Hindi film debut as the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan’s Agent Kabir in War 2. Not surprisingly, he also tops this list as the richest villain in the YRF Spy Universe, with an estimated net worth of around 500 crore.

His wealth comes from films, brand endorsements, investments, and multiple business ventures. Additionally, Jr NTR belongs to one of Telugu cinema’s most influential families, with deep roots in both politics and the film industry.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Jr NTR reportedly charges anywhere between 45 crore and 80 crore per film. His Hyderabad residence is estimated to be worth 25 crore, while he also reportedly owns a private jet valued at 80 crore. His luxury car collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Land Rover.

2. John Abraham (Pathaan): 251 Crore

YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Arguably one of the most stylish and charismatic villains in the Spy Universe, John Abraham played the formidable Jim opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The actor, who began his career in the early 2000s, has an estimated net worth of 251 crore. His earnings come from acting, film production, brand endorsements, and strategic real estate investments.

John reportedly charges between 11 crore and 15 crore per film, often with a profit-sharing model. Moreover, he earns nearly 9 crore annually through brand endorsements.

According to a report by the Times of India, his real estate portfolio includes a sea-facing duplex in Bandra worth around 60 crore and a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Khar area valued at 70.83 crore. He also reportedly owns properties in Los Angeles and London.

3. Tiger Shroff (War): 248 Crore

YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor ( Photo Credit – Facebook)



Tiger Shroff stunned audiences in War with his surprising turn as the film’s antagonist.

Today, the actor has an estimated net worth of around 248 crore. He reportedly charges 20–25 crore per film and also earns significantly through endorsements for brands such as Pepsi, Casio, and Garnier.

Apart from acting, Tiger has also invested in several businesses, further contributing to his impressive wealth.

4. Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3): 110 Crore

YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Emraan Hashmi played Aatish Rehman, the primary antagonist in Tiger 3, delivering one of the franchise’s most intense villainous performances.

His estimated net worth stands at approximately 110 crore. He reportedly charges 5–6 crore per film, in addition to a share of the profits. Furthermore, he earns close to 2 crore per brand endorsement.

According to reports, Emraan owns a luxurious 4BHK apartment in Bandra valued at around 16 crore. He also owns a premium penthouse in Goa featuring a swimming pool, gym, and terrace garden.

His impressive garage includes a Lamborghini Huracán, Mercedes-Maybach S560, Range Rover Vogue, Audi A8 L, and Lamborghini Gallardo, with the collection valued at over 8 crore.

5. Bobby Deol (Alpha): 70 Crore

YRF Spy Universe Villains: Jr NTR to Bobby Deol, Check Out Richest Actor( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Bobby Deol‘s second innings in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the last few years, he has reinvented himself as one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after antagonists across multiple film industries.

The actor currently has an estimated net worth of around 70 crore. He reportedly charges 4–5 crore per film and around 1 crore for every brand endorsement.

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