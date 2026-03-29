Michael Jackson is the Pop King, and his much-awaited biopic is gearing up for its theatrical release. The film’s trailer has generated a lot of buzz among fans, and it is currently tracking a solid opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. MJ’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the late music legend on the big screen, and this is his debut film. Besides Jaafar, the film also features Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in crucial roles. It was delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, but it will be released soon.

How much is Michael projected to earn at the domestic box office in its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Michael Jackson‘s biopic, Michael, is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of the year, tracking to open strongly. According to the report, it is expected to earn between $80 million and $90 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend.

How does it compare with other biopics of music legends?

In June 2022, Elvis had a soft landing, grossing $31.2 million in its debut weekend. The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, released in October, grossed a modest $51 million and became a commercial success. There are also musical biopics that flopped at the box office, like the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which grossed just $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The first teaser garnered the highest 24-hour viewership ever for a Lionsgate release and for any musical biopic.

What is the plot of Michael?

The biopic follows the life of Michael Jackson from his time with the Jackson 5 to his early solo career. Jaafar Jackson-hedlined Michael will be released on April 24.

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