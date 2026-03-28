The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor changing course with his plot against Cane. On the other hand, Billy continued to resist reconciling with his mother Jill. And over in Las Vegas, Adam saw a new side of Nick when he spotted his new addiction issues come to life.

From decisions and warnings to threats and defense, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 30, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor giving Cane a warning shot. How will the latter respond to it? Lily finds herself in hot water with Devon and Nate. How will she defend her decision to gamble with Victor in the hopes of getting Chancellor back? Nikki stands on business with her family.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Devon and Abby receive upsetting news about Dominic. Is this somehow related to Mariah again? Kyle and Claire find themselves on a different side of an issue. Is this going to cause more friction between them? Tessa faces a tough decision about Mariah. What choice will she finally make now?

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Nick travels down a dangerous path. How far will he go with his addiction issues? Danny presents Daniel and Tessa with an exciting opportunity. Is this going to bring them even closer amidst the whole Mariah mess? Adam embraces his alter-ego. What new drama is about to unfold this time?

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Phyllis holds Lily accountable for his actions. How will she respond about her actions and how it affected Cane? Victoria defends Victor’s actions. But to whom? Nikki or Phyllis? When Matt Clark closes in on Nick, is the latter in some serious danger, especially with the addiction he is struggling with?

Friday, April 3, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor making good on a threat. Is this against Cane? Nikki uses her power of persuasion with Jack. What is this about? Diane and Kyle interrogate Victoria. Will they get some answers from her? And then lastly, Sienna catches Noah reminiscing with Audra.

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