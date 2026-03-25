About a month since season four wrapped, Bridgerton has revealed that Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling will officially be leading the next edition of the Regency drama. The series has received plenty of love from the audience, and season five of the Netflix show is now officially in production.

This will be the first queer edition of Bridgerton and will focus on Francesca finding love with her late husband John Stirling’s cousin, Michaela. Hannah Dodd has played Francesca since the third season, while Masali Maduza was also introduced as Michaela in the same edition. Here’s what we know.

Bridgerton Season 5: Francesca Bridgerton & Michaela Stirling To Take The Lead

For the unversed, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name. Each book revolves around one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. As per the book order, Eloise was supposed to lead season five, but her story was pushed, like Benedict’s, to season four instead of three.

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In the book, Francesca’s endgame is Michael Stirling, John’s cousin. But in the show, the character was gender-bent and changed into Michaela. The trope of second-chance romance is prevalent. Season five will feature a two-year time jump since the fourth season, giving Francesca some time to grieve John.

Bridgerton Season 5: Here’s What To Expect From It

The season will not only revolve around Francesca’s journey to finding true love with Michaela after her platonic love with John but also her infertility and guilt of falling in love with her late husband’s cousin’s sister. Francesca is the reserved countess of Kilmartin, while Michaela is bold and charming.

As per the synopsis, “Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when “John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate,” Fran will be forced to wonder if she should pursue her passion.

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“Francesca has long felt out of place in the world,” and Michaela is the only one who stirred up feelings she never knew were possible. “Fran will make discoveries about herself that could change everything,” while Michaela is a “vulnerable woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort.”

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