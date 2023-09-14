After conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore scam involving Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Bollywood has been dragged into another legal controversy. Actor Govinda will be probed by Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) over his promotional videos for the company that has been found guilty in Rs 1000 crore online ponzi scam. Scroll below for all the details!

As per several reports online, a company called Solar Techno Alliance has been found guilty of operating an online Ponzi scheme under the pretence of cryptocurrency investment. They reportedly collected deposits from over 2 lakh people across the country without authorization from the Reserve Bank Of India. STA, which has its presence globally, made a whopping 1000 crore via their alleged illegal practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EOW inspector general JN Pankaj told Times of India, “We will soon send a team to Mumbai to question filmstar Govinda, who had attended STA’s grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos.”

Govinda has not been tagged as a suspect or accused yet. JN Pankaj added, “His exact role in the case can be ascertained only after investigation. If we find that his role was limited to only endorsement of the product (STA-Token brand) as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case.”

Solar Techno Alliance has allegedly accumulated 30 crores from 10,000 people in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhubaneswar. They’ve also duped several other victims from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Ponzi scam probe involving Govinda!

Must Read: Jawan: BJP Spokesperson Says Shah Rukh Khan’s “Desh Bechne Walo Ke Liye…” Dialogue Is So Apt For Congress’ Gandhi Parivar, Thanks Him For “Exposing The Corrupt, Policy Paralysis…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News