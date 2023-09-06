Hansal Mehta recently released Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story on SonyLIV, and it’s been trending ever since. The Scam fans are going gaga over the story and cast, and actor Gagan Dev Riar, who played the lead role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show, has opened up on the past struggles in his career and revealed doing odd jobs to support his family including working at McDonald’s. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Gagan has worked in various shows and films before Scam, but this is his first solo show that became massive, and fans can’t stop gushing about his performance. The show stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari, Bhavana Balsawar and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with Times Now, Gagan Dev Riar reminisced about his journey as an actor in the industry and said, “I think the difficult part was early 2000 when I did not have enough money to do theatre and I started doing odd jobs to support my family. I started writing for Balaji Telefilms, I started writing songs for serials, I had to work in McDonald’s sometimes, I had to go to marketing sometimes, just to be able to survive, but I never ceased to do theatre.”

The Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story actor added, “Whenever I used to get a show, the feeling at the end of the show hearing those claps, and feeling like I had done a good job as an actor, kept me motivated to come back to the theatre and never stop doing what I love, and that is acting. I am glad I did not give up, and thankful to God that I am getting love for it.”

What do you think about Gagan Dev Riar of Scam 2003 doing odd jobs to support his family back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

