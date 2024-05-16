Aranmanai 4 refuses to slow down! The horror-comedy has become an unstoppable force at the box office, surpassing the lifetime collections of Dhanush’s Captain Miller to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Earning an estimated 1.50 crore on its second Wednesday, Aranmanai 4 has raked in a whopping 47.90 crore net collection (approximately 56.52 crore gross) in just 13 days. The film has dominated the domestic market, collecting a staggering 32.1 crore in its first week and an impressive 15.79 crore from Day 8 to Day 13. With Day 14 figures yet to come in, analysts predict the film will close its second week with collections reaching 18 crore.

Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, and Yogi Babu, Aranmanai 4 has resonated with audiences not just in Tamil Nadu, but also across India. The film boasts a strong 43.66 crore collection from the Tamil box office, complemented by an additional 4.24 crore from Telugu markets.

The international box office hasn’t been spared either, contributing a significant 14.25 crore to the film’s total. With a worldwide gross collection currently at a monstrous 70.77 crore, Aranmanai 4 has dethroned Dhanush’s Captain Miller. Captain Miller previously held the record for the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 with a collection of 67.99 crore.

However, the ultimate challenge remains—can Aranmanai 4 surpass the box office king this year, Ayalaan? With a collection of 76.41 crore, Ayalaan currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

With its phenomenal performance so far, Aranmanai 4 has a strong chance of achieving this feat in the coming days.

