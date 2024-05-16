While big releases like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan tanked miserably at the box office, a comparatively much smaller film like Srikanth is showing an encouraging sign at ticket windows. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the film was released amid low to negligible expectations but did well during the opening weekend. Now, on weekdays, it is showing rock-steady momentum. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical film was released on 10th May 2024, and opened to positive response from critics all over. The writing of the film, Tushar’s direction, and Rajkummar Rao’s performance were praised not just by critics but even by audiences. This positivity is now getting reflected in the theatrical run.

After taking a start of 2.41 crores, Srikanth grew over the entire weekend and ended up posting 11.95 crores in the first 3 days. It started the weekday journey by raking in 1.69 crores on Monday. On Tuesday, it showed a minimal drop and added another 1.48 crores. On Wednesday, though on the lower side, the film witnessed a slight growth, and the film earned 1.49 crores.

So, at the end of 6 days, Srikanth has earned 16.61 crores at the Indian box office. It seems that the first week will end at 18 crores or slightly more. After that, during the second weekend, the Rajkummar Rao starrer is expected to show a healthy rise and the collection by the end of the second weekend are expected to cross 25 crores easily.

In the long run, Srikanth must cross the mark of 40 crores or so to end up being a good result at the Indian box office. Let’s see how the journey proceeds further.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

