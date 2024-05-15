A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda signed up for a few new films. The actor, who was last seen in ‘The Family Star,’ has quite an interesting line-up. One of his films is being helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola and will be produced by Dil Raju. The production house also backed Vijay’s Family Star, which stars Mrunal in the lead role. A new update is on the actress who will feature alongside Deverakonda.

Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi to Romance Vijay Deverakonda?

A new report suggests that Ravi Kiran Kola’s film will reportedly feature Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. It’s a rural action drama, and the director thought of the female lead, keeping the Ramayana actress in mind, reports 123 Telugu web portal. Vijay Deverakonda and Sai have never worked together. So, seeing the duo as a couple on screen will be quite refreshing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Ravi Kiran Kola had made an exciting announcement about his film with Vijay Deverakonda. The director posted a pic with him and the producer and wrote, “It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time.”

Check out the post below –

It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda 🔥🤗. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu 🤗🤗.#SVC59 Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/rmNnj4aY3r — Ravi Kiran Kola (@storytellerkola) May 4, 2024

We can’t wait for the makers to announce Sai Pallavi as the female lead officially. Meanwhile, the actress is also part of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana. She plays Sita in the Hindu mythological period film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. There is no official announcement of Tiwari’s film either. However, recently, Ranbir and Sai’s pictures as Ram and Sita were leaked on the internet.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is also a part of Rahul Sankrityan’s next. The big-budget epic period drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

