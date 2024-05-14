Who Is Reddy And What Happens To Him In Aavesham?

Aavesham, the tale of a quirky gangster Ranga, had taken the theatres by storm upon its release. Now, with its OTT release, the reaction is similar. Viewers are greatly impressed by Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of Ranga as a gangster in all his weird glory. Besides him, the group of three friends, Bibin (Mithun Jai Shankar), Aju (Hipzster), and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas), who take help from him, are also a delight to watch on screen.

Another major character in Aavesham is Reddy (Mansoor Ali Khan), who is hugely responsible for Ranga’s growth as a gangster. He is Ranga’s mentor, and Ranga had spared his life out of his respect for him. However, does Ranga’s respect save Reddy till the end of the film? Let’s take a look.

Who is Reddy in Aavesham?

As Bibi, Aju, and Shanthan are interested in Ranga’s backstory, Ambaan (Sajin Gopu) starts telling them in detail about how Ranga became the gangster he is today. Reddy’s name comes up as he was the one who took Ranga in his gang after he witnessed the latter killing a band of goons only with a bottle opener. Reddy was visibly impressed by Ranga’s abilities and took him to his boss. There, Ranga finishes off the boss, and Reddy becomes the new kingpin. However, after a while, Ranga leaves Reddy’s gang and forms a gang of his own. Since then, they have not been on the best of terms. Reddy believes that Ranga has stolen his style and identity and wants to get him killed.

The below section contains spoilers from the movie Aavesham.

What Happens to Reddy at the End of Aavesham?

Finally, Reddy gets his chance to kill Ranga. As the three boys get desperate to get out of the clutches of Ranga, Bibi calls up Reddy when Ranga is alone. Everyone knows that Ranga does not beat anyone up with his own hands because of his promise to his mother. Thinking that this will easily help Reddy’s gang kill him, Reddy appears with his gang members. However, both Reddy and the three friends were very wrong about Ranga and his abilities. To save his life, he breaks his promise to his mother and single-handedly deals with Reddy’s goons.

In the end, he proceeds to kill him as well. The friends assume that Ranga will ultimately not kill him because, after all, Reddy is his mentor. However, proving them wrong again, Ranga brutally stabs Reddy multiple times with the same bottle opener cum knife that caught Reddy’s attention in the first place.

Must Read: Ramayana’s [85.5% Higher Budget] VS Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor’s Paycheck 1.5 Times Higher Than Prabhas For The Costliest Indian Film? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News