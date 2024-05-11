Aavesham, a comedy-action movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Fahdah Faasil is a wild ride, to say the least. Faasil is a quirky gangster here who does not beat anyone up with his own hands because he promises his mother. Then there are these three friends, Bibi, Aju, and Shanthan, who befriend him to fulfill an agenda of their own. What happens next, and how does their relationship develop and progress from the crux of the story?

What happens in Aavesham?

In Aavesham, we see three friends, Bibi (Mithun Jai Shankar), Aju (Hipzster), and Shanthan (Mithun), getting admitted to an engineering college and eventually being bullied by senior student Kutty (Midhutty) and his gang. They try to stand up to them but are brutally beaten. While Shanthan believes it is best to move on and focus on their studies, Aju gets hell-bent on revenge. Bibi also cannot forget their humiliation and agrees with Aju’s idea. They find local support to beat up Kutty and his gang. To find and befriend goons, they frequent the local bars of Bangalore, where Aju believes all the top-tied goons hang out. They remain unsuccessful for a while, but then they discover Ranga (Fahadh Faasil). Initially, they think Ranga is just a nobody wearing a lot of gold jewelry, but when they see the owner of the bar, a famous goon himself, bowing down to Ranga, they realize that they have found what they were looking for.

Does Ranga Help Bibi and His Friends?

Ranga and his closest gang member Amben (Sajin Gopu), befriends Bibi and his friends quite quickly and treats them as his own. The boys miss college, lose touch with studying as all of their days are spent with Ranga. They party hard, go to watch Ranga’s fight and wait for the right moment to ask Ranga for help. Eventually, that moment comes when Ranga beats up a guy at the bar simply for shouting at Bibi. The friends tell him everything they have been through in the hands of Kutty and Ranga makes it his personal mission to beat up that guy and his friends.

What Happens at the End of Aavesham?

Ranga does beat up Kutty and his gang, giving Bibi and his friends an upper hand in college. However, after all this is done, the friends realize that they are far behind in studies. They fail in all the subjects and the principal calls up their parents, threatening to rusticate them. However, they are given a second chance after much pleading, and they decide to make good use of it. Unfortunately, Ranga’s company keeps them from focusing on studying, and they devise a plan of killing him. Bibi contacts Reddy (Mansoor Ali Khan), Ranga’s former boss and now enemy, when he is alone, thinking since Ranga does not beat anyone with his own hands, Reddy’s army of goons will kill him easily. However, they are proven sorely mistaken when Ranga starts beating up everyone and eventually killing Reddy. Bibi’s betrayal makes him mad, and he kills them as well. Fortunately, a call from Bibi’s mother saves them, as Ranga respects her like his own mother. However, he threatens them that if they fail even in one subject in their college, he will beat them to pulp. At the end of the film, we see Bibi and Aju failing in one subject each and Ranga’s goons running behind them with canes to thrash them.

