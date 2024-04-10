Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been one of the most discussed movies for the last few months. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The cast has started working on the movie in the past few days. Everyone is excited to see how the story will be presented on the big screen with such a talented cast. Earlier, there were reports that KGF actor Yash would play Ravana. However, a new update states that it’s not happening anymore.

The rumours about Yash playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana movie have been going around for months. Fans even used AI to imagine the cast’s appearance if they played these characters. However, the KGF 2 actor fans will not be pleased with the new update.

As reported by Zoom, Yash isn’t keen on playing Ravana but has decided to associate with Nitesh’s movie as a producer. A source informed, “Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around ₹80 crore), he agreed to come on board as a producer.” The report also mentions that the Dangal director is upset with the leaked pictures from the Ramayana sets. He has mandated a no-phone policy on the sets.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer. There were speculations about Bobby Deol being offered the role of Kumbhakaran, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Recently, a video went viral showing Ranbir doing extensive physical exercise to get in shape for the movie. None of the actors have officially spoken about the film. Ramayana is expected to release in theatres during Diwali 2025.

