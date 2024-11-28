Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is flexing its impressive legs and minting impressive moolah. After crossing the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the film has covered a considerable distance, and soon, it’ll unleash another milestone. Before the storm of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 comes, it’ll be looking forward to getting as close as possible to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Yesterday, the Kollywood biographical action drama completed 28 days in theatres. Being the biggest project in Siva’s career, high expectations were pinned on it, and the film has lived up to its hype. In fact, it exceeded all expectations and is still adding numbers to its global tally. It became the first film in Siva’s career to cross the 200 and 300 crore mark.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran added another crore on day 28, taking its total to 211.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 249.27 crores. In the overseas market, the film is in the final leg of its theatrical run, and so far, it has amassed 82 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at 331.27 crore gross after 28 days.

With 331.27 crore gross in the kitty already, Amaran needs just a few more crores to surpass Ponniyin Selvan 2’s global collection. For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned 345.76 crore gross globally. So, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer needs another 14.50 crores to cross.

Also, it needs another 18.73 crores to cross to touch the 350 crore milestone. This Kollywood biggie has another 7 days of free run to make the most of its theatrical as Pushpa 2 is releasing on December 5. So, let’s see if the film manages to cross Ponniyin Selvan 2 and hit the 350 crore mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 211.25 crores

India gross- 249.27 crores

Overseas gross- 82 crores

Worldwide gross– 331.27 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

