Wicked has started out with a bang. It will surely surpass many movies this year and might even go for the top two spots at the global box office. It has collected amazing numbers on its first Monday at the North American box office, surpassing Wonder Woman’s first Monday collections. It has also registered the biggest Monday ever for November releases. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is based on the $5 billion-grossing Broadway musical and has opened to exceptional numbers at the US box office. It is performing well not only in the US but also in other parts of the world. For example, in Korea, it collected $4.64 million during its debut weekend and earned the #1 spot at the box office, followed by a local movie, Hidden Face. The Korean film collected $1.75 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande’s musical fantasy collected a splendid $15.6 million on its first Monday. Wicked registered the biggest Monday ever for November, and the trade analyst also mentioned the top five films. The musical fantasy dropped only 49.5% from Sunday as it continued its insane hold at the domestic box office. The musical has hit a $128.1 million cume in the United States.

According to the trade analyst, Wicked could cross the $200 million mark on Friday or Saturday. It has also surpassed Wonder Woman’s $11.8 million.

Top 5 films released in November with the biggest Monday ever-

Wicked – $15.6 million

Frozen II – $12.8 million

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $12.3 million

Skyfall – $11.3 million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $11.1 million

Wicked was released in theatres on November 22. It has crossed the $50 million mark overseas, bringing its global cume to $178.28 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Red One Box Office (Worldwide): Recovers Only 48% Of Its Mammoth Budget After Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News