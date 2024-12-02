Unlike last year, this Diwali was full of blasts at ticket windows, and though Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again couldn’t meet the mammoth expectations, the performance of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sprung a pleasant surprise. If we look at these festive releases from a broader perspective, Bollywood had a lucrative spell, and at the worldwide box office, a sum of 824 crore gross has been amassed in 31 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Last year, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 opened during Diwali, but it fell short of sky-high expectations and ended up earning below 300 crore net in India and below 500 crore gross globally. It wasn’t a bad score, but considering the padding of the Tiger franchise, Spy Universe, and Diwali season, the numbers weren’t up the mark. In 2024, we witnessed a high-voltage clash that kept ticket windows busy.

Initially, Singham Again had a lead in the box office game, but later, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 proved its mettle and turned the tables. Yesterday, both films completed their fifth weekends and pulled off a strong sum in the domestic market. In 31 days, the Singham threequel amassed 273.40 crore net at the Indian box office, while the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel earned 279.20 crore net. Together, they have earned 552.60 crore net in India. Including taxes, the total stands at 652.06 crore gross.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again had a strong run in the overseas market, earning 88.98 crore gross and 82.96 crore gross, respectively. Adding this, we get a cumulative sum of 171.94 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the cumulative total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again stands at a staggering 824 crores gross. This is truly a massive number that has come in a span of 31 days. Let’s see how the next Diwali releases turn out!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

