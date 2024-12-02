Ridley Scott’s film Gladiator II achieved a significant milestone worldwide despite the box office domination of Moana 2 and Wicked. It has also experienced a good hike owing to the Thanksgiving Holiday and Black Friday. The long weekend has added great value to Scott’s epic drama. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Scott has already started working on the script of the film’s third installment. He took over two decades for the second film but it seems the filmmaker does not want to waste so many years on the threequel. It has also achieved its first major milestone at the North American box office.

The film by Ridley Scott has an ensemble cast that includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington in crucial roles. Gladiator II collected a solid $30.7 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it has scored the 3rd biggest 2nd 3-day weekend of 2024 for R-rated films with a drop of -44.2% only from its opening weekend. It has reached the $11.2 million cume in the United States.

The report further added that the Gladiator sequel is eyeing a $175-$200 million run in the US. The trade analyst, in a separate report, shared the film’s international and worldwide cume.

According to the report, Gladiator II grossed another strong $27.2 million on its third weekend at the international box office. For the uninitiated, the film was released overseas a week before its domestic release. It has reached $208.8 million cume overseas and allied with $111.2 million domestic cume; it has collected $310 million worldwide, which is 47.61% more than its production budget. The film reportedly had a net production budget of $210 million.

Ridley Scott‘s film was released on November 22 and is eyeing a $450-$500 million global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

