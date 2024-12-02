Red One is not the one to give up when faced with multiple releases. It was meant for the streaming platform since its inception, yet the film is doing a pretty commendable job at the box office. It is now very close to reaching a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Dwayne Johnson’s star power indeed has a consequential role behind it all. Scroll below for more.

The movie was delayed for various reasons. It was initially set to be released on Amazon’s streaming platform, but because of the delay, the makers decided to release it in the theatres. According to reports, it had a budget of $200 million. However, that budget was there from the beginning and had nothing to do with the manner of the film’s release.

According to the report by Luiz Fernando, Dwayne Johnson’s Red One held its ground firmly despite the big releases—namely, Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II. The Rock’s film dipped -42.5% only—even though it is facing so many new releases that have been appreciated more than Red One by the critics. This proves the star power of Dwayne and people’s love for him and Chris Evans as well.

The report stated that the film collected a solid $5 million on its 4th weekend across over 75 markets overseas. The Rock’s action-comedy reached a $72.6 million cume at the international box office. It recently surpassed Killers of the Flower Moon’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release at the US box office.

Red One collected an impressive $12 million on its third three-day weekend in the United States. It only dropped -2.3% from last weekend. The film has hit a $76.1 million cume in the US, officially beating Killers of the Flower Moon’s $68 million domestic run. Allied with the $72.6 million overseas cume, it has reached $148.7 million worldwide. It is less than $3 million away from the $150 million global cume. The movie was awarded an A- on CinemaScore.

Red One by Jake Kasdan starred Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and Wesley Kimmel and was released on November 15.

