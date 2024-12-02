The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has been going steady at the box office. On its 17th day, the film saw a slight growth in its collections even though it is still far away from the safe zone. This also comes amid the actor announcing his retirement from acting post-2025 earlier today.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Vikrant Massey starrer earned 2.16 crore. This was a 1.99% growth from its previous day’s collection, wherein it had earned 1.95 crore. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 29.68 crore. The film has maintained a decent pace, but it now has only 2 days to gain some momentum before the Pushpa 2 storm arrives in the theatres.

Take A Look At The Box Office Breakdown Of The Sabarmati Report Below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Week 2: 11.36 crores

Weekend 3: 6.16 crores

The total box office collection now stands at 29.68 crores.

The Sabarmati Report inches towards 30 crores now, and by the looks of it, it might easily cross the same. However, the film is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. And it seems that the budget recovery for the film is extremely difficult now. Given its current India net collection of 29.68 crores, the film has managed to recover 59% of its budget. However, it seems that it might witness a wrap sans the success verdict and is most likely to not reach the safe zone.

About The Movie

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

