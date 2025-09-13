Teja Sajja’s Mirai started its box office run with a massive double-digit number. The film is receiving positive reactions from viewers, increasing the chances of it collecting big numbers in the forthcoming weeks. However, those who have watched the film may be waiting for an explanation of its ending and what’s next for Mirai and the superhero film.

Spoiler Alert: This article will contain spoilers for Mirai. So please proceed with caution ahead in this article

Is Mahabir Lama still alive after the intense battle against Veda?

After knowing his mission in life, Veda puts all his efforts into gaining the real powers of Mirai (magical stick) and manages to find out the ninth scripture. Post this, Veda and Mahabir Lama engaged in a heated, intense clash on the railway tracks. Soon, the Black Sword overpowers the superhero and gets the ninth book.

Following this, he absorbed all the scriptures’ powers and was ready to make people suffer from the Mahakumbh Mela. Soon, Veda initiated the process done by her mother earlier to stop the childhood Lama, and that is to make a sacrifice of the body.

When Veda does it, nature protects the Super Yodha and ultimately, his magical stick turns into a bow. It is revealed that the bow is ‘Kodanda’, which was used by Lord Rama during the Treta Yuga. With the help of this, Veda channels all his power and shoots a celestial arrow from the bow.

The film ends with this scene, but the question arises whether Mahabir Lama is alive or not?. Though there is no particular scene to showcase the death of Black Sword, with his devil’s clouds getting vanished and all the Maha Kumbh people praying in the air for Lord Rama, it is a sign that Veda has finally stopped the evil force.

This also affirms that Mahabir Lama has failed in his motive to punish the people and to bring his own equality agenda to the world.

Another Pro Hindu movie has been released from Tollywood a must watch for everyone. Let us support such films that celebrate our culture and values. Jai Sri Ram 🛐

#Mirai pic.twitter.com/Z1dZOwO95s — Cosmoshiv 🚩 (@TrinetraWrath) September 12, 2025

Has Veda finally connected with Mirai Now?

The film Mirai will get a sequel titled Mirai: Jaithraya. With the climax and the conclusion of the film, it seems evident that Veda has finally connected with the magical stick, especially after it turns into Kodana in the end. Meanwhile, there are high chances that in the sequel, Veda will discover more new powers from Mirai, which will help him to fight against the upcoming evil forces and to protect everyone.

#Mirai is a cinematic masterpiece of 2025. The story flows beautifully, and the emotions are real and relatable. Lord Ram is portrayed respectfully and with dignity. The villain leaves a strong impact with his presence and dialogue delivery. The VFX is seamless, enhancing… pic.twitter.com/D9VQyAeH2n — Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) September 12, 2025

More for such stories, stay tuned to KoiMoi

Must Read: AA22xA6: Atlee Shares Major Update On Next Film With Allu Arjun As He Reaches Abu Dhabi For Recce

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News