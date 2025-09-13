Teja Sajja’s Mirai did a decent opening at the Indian box office, hitting 13 crore on the opening day. But overseas, the film did not have a roaring run as expected. In fact, the film stands at a worldwide collection of 23.59 crore in only 24 hours of its release!

Good Start Start Overseas

Teja Sajja’s fantasy action film, rooted deeply in Indian mythology, created such an uproar of sorts at the box office on the opening day, overseas. In fact, the film registered an opening of almost 8.25 crore overseas (gross).

Mirai Box Office Day 1 Worldwide

The worldwide collection of the film stands at 23.59 crore on day 1. This is the 8th-best opening worldwide for a Telugu film. While it surpassed Thandel, it stayed below Kuberaa‘s opening day collection worldwide. In North America, the film earned $373K on the opening day.

Teja Sajja‘s film is a fantasy action drama helmed by Kartik Ghattamneni and Anil Anand. The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. It has been recieving a great worth-of-mouth, ever since the first show and is expected to boost the box office numbers over the weekend.

In some territories, Mirai is performing as good as Teja Sajja’s debut film HanuMan, while in some territories, it has surpassed the box office earnings of HanuMan at that particular time frame. Hopefully, with a controlled budget, it might turn a bigger blockbuster.

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 13 crore*

India Gross Collection: 15.34 crore*

Overseas Gross Collection: 8.25 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 23.59 crore*

*denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mirai Box Office Day 1: Teja Sajja Hits 3 Major Records On The Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News