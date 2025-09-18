Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released in 2023 and became a massive success at the box office. The film collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was praised as a strong comeback for the superstar after a few weak releases. The second part, titled Jailer 2, is now in production, and the superstar himself has confirmed some key updates.

Rajinikanth Shares Major Update On Jailer 2

The Coolie star was recently spotted at the Chennai airport before leaving for Kerala for the next schedule of Jailer 2. Speaking to the media, Rajinikanth said the Kerala shoot would last six days. He also made it clear that the film would not be released before June 2026, as the team needs time to complete the project without rushing.

According to NewsBytes, Rajini said, “I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that.” Like the first part, Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is once again handling the music. Rajinikanth will return as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly called Tiger. Additionally, the sequel is expected to bring even more intense action and drama.

Superstar #Rajinikanth arrived in Kerala for #Jailer2 Shoot..💥 It’s Gonna be a 6 Days Schedule and Film to Release after June 2026..✅🔥 pic.twitter.com/cnBOoD6DmR — 🆃🅰🅼🅸🅻 🅲🅸🅽🅴🅼🅰 🆃🅰🅻🅺🆂 (@tamilcinema_12) September 17, 2025

Jailer 2 Star Cast

Many of the actors from the first film are returning, including Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Yogi Babu. Stars like Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal, who had cameo roles earlier, will also be seen again. There are also reports that Mithun Chakraborty and Nandamuri Balakrishna may appear in important cameos.

Anna Rajan, known for Angamaly Diaries, has confirmed her role in the sequel. Names like SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan are also being discussed. Nelson is said to be planning a bigger and grander version this time. While the story has not been revealed, the large star cast has already sparked excitement among fans.

Rajinikanth’s Future Projects

Rajinikanth also revealed another exciting update about his career. After completing Jailer 2, he will join Kamal Haasan in a new project. This will be their first collaboration in more than four decades. Raaj Kamal Films International will produce the movie along with Red Giant Films. The director is yet to be confirmed, although there are reports that Lokesh Kanagaraj may be considered.

“Yes myself & #KamalHaasan are going to act together in the Next film after #Jailer2, produced by RKFI & Redgiant🤝🔥. Story & Director is not yet finalized, we are in discussion⌛”

– Superstar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/o9ZTZQM1XF — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 17, 2025

Check out the Jailer 2 announcement below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Deepika Padukone Ousted Over “Commitment” Issues? Vyjayanthi Movies Releases Official Statement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News