The Malayalam action film Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, became a big hit. It gained attention for its intense action and dark themes. The movie performed very well at the box office and became the first A-rated Malayalam film to earn over Rs. 100 crores worldwide. After this success, fans were eagerly waiting to hear news about the sequel.

A New Title And A Fresh Lead

Reports from 123telugu suggest that the makers have officially registered the title Lord Marco for the next installment at the Malayalam Film Chamber. Unlike the first film, the sequel will feature a different lead actor, and the casting process is currently underway. Haneef Adeni is set to direct the project, while Shareef Muhammed will produce it under the Cubes Entertainments banner. Furthermore, reports suggest the movie will be on a grand scale, promising the same energy and intensity that made Marco a hit.

However, Unni Mukundan will not reprise his role. Earlier, he shared on social media that plans to continue the Marco series have been dropped due to negativity around the project. He also said he is planning something bigger and better, hinting at a new direction in his career.

Although Marco was a box office success, it was criticized for being too violent. Jagadish, who played the villain Tony Isaac, clarified that his character’s support for violence was not his personal view. He said the audience liked his performance, not his character’s violent actions.

What’s Next For Unni Mukundan?

After Marco, Unni Mukundan is getting ready for a new film, a biopic called Maa Vande. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. Kranthi Kumar C.H. will direct and write the film, while Veer Reddy M. will produce it under Silver Cast Creations. Unni described the project as a story of inspiration and change, promising audiences a fresh perspective on a historic journey.

He took to X and shared the movie poster, “A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages 💥💥 #MaaVande it is ❤️ Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 May glory be revived and brighter things await.”

With Lord Marco taking shape and a new lead actor on board, fans are curious about how the sequel will unfold.

