Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna, started with tremendous excitement. Fans were eager to watch how celebrities and commoners would live together under one roof. In just the first week, tasks, arguments, and strategies kept the audience entertained.

But the weekend brought the first elimination of this season. Choreographer Shrasti Verma became the first housemate to leave the show. While her journey was short, many are curious about how much she earned during her stay.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shrasti Verma’s Eviction & Earnings

Nine contestants were in danger in the first elimination. The names included Ritu Chowdhary, Sanjana Galrani, Flora Saini, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, Demon Pawan, and Shrasti Verma. After the voting process, it was revealed that Shrasti got the least support from the audience.

Even though her journey was short, reports from Siasat.com suggest she was paid well for her time. Shrasti reportedly received around 28.5K per day, which amounts to nearly 2 lakh for the entire week. This is considered a smaller paycheck compared to some other celebrities, but it is still notable for such a short time inside the house.

Many thought Flora would be the one to leave first, but Shrasti walked out instead. Before stepping out, she named Manish, Harish, Ramu Rathod, and Asha Saini as genuine people. On the other hand, she felt Bharani, Ritu Chowdhary, and Tanuja were only acting for the cameras.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Drama In Nominations

Inside the house, the drama continued with nominations. Contestants used the chance to bring up past issues. Tanuja nominated Harish for his attitude and Flora for emotional drama. Manish named Bharani for creating conflicts and Ritu for not completing her duty.

Ramu Rathod picked Kalyan, saying he did not share a vibe with him, and later nominated Harish for refusing to share food. Kalyan responded that Ramu’s reason was silly. Priya nominated Flora for mixing shampoo and conditioner in her fight with Sanjana, which she said went too far.

The first week itself has shown that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be full of twists. With Shrasti out of the game, the remaining contestants will now fight harder to stay inside.

