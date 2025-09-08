The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has started. Viewers can watch the show on Star Maa and also stream it on JioHotstar. The opening episode was held on September 7, 2025, and Nagarjuna returned as the host for the sixth time. His grand entry set the tone for an entertaining season.

This year, the makers introduced a fresh format with two separate houses. One is called the owners’ house, where common people who passed the Agnipariksha round will stay. The other is the tenants’ house, which is filled with celebrity contestants. The new setup promises more fun and rivalry between the two groups.

Before the launch, around 40 participants were shortlisted from online applications. Of these, 15 were taken into the Agnipariksha challenge, hosted by Sreemukhi. They were tested and judged by Abijeet, the winner of season 4, Bindu Madhavi, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, and actor Navdeep, who was a contestant in Season 1. After several rounds, the final set of contestants was locked for the main show.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Meet The Contestants

Here are the names of all the housemates who entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9: (per 123telugu.com)

Flora Saini Suman Shetty Priya Shetty Thanuja Puttaswamy Kalyan Padala Emmanuel Shrasti Varma Manish Maryada Demon Pavan Sanjana Galrani Singer Ramu Rathod Harita Harish TV actor Bharani Shankar Rithu Chowdary Srija Dammu

This year’s lineup includes movie and television actors, singers, comedians, social media names, and newcomers. Some are already well known to the audience, while others are fresh faces ready to make a mark.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Show Timings & Streaming

The show will air on Star Maa every day at 9.30 pm from Monday to Friday, and weekend episodes with Nagarjuna will begin at 9 pm. For those who prefer to watch online, the episodes are available on JioHotstar. The platform also offers a live feed around the clock so fans can follow every move of the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to deliver plenty of drama, glamour, comedy, and unexpected twists. Viewers can look forward to exciting clashes and emotional moments as the season unfolds.

