The countdown for the ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has started, and viewers are abuzz with excitement. The new season promises the usual mixture of drama, emotional frictions, and surprises that the show is expected to deliver. Adding to all this excitement is the return of Vijay Sethupathi, who will be reprising his role as the host of the show.

Bigg Boss 9: When & Where To Watch The Premiere?

The show was officially announced with a post that read, “Paaka paaka dhaan puriyum, poka poka dhaan theriyum,” which roughly means that only by watching will one understand what lies ahead. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will launch on October 5, 2025, with a grand premiere. Fans will be able to watch it on JioHotstar and also catch the episodes on Vijay TV.

The lineup of contestants for Season 9 is yet to be revealed. The theme of the show has also been kept a secret. The very first poster of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 shows Vijay stretching his arms wide with a huge smile on his face against the backdrop of patterned glass that vaguely points towards the theme for the season.

Bigg Boss 9 Would Mark Vijay Sethupathi’s Second Run As Host

This will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second season as the host after he stepped in during the previous edition. The eighth season, which started in October 2024, marked his debut as the anchor after Kamal Haasan decided to step down after hosting for seven straight seasons.

The previous season had 24 contestants and ran for 105 days. The finale took place in January 2025, with Muthukumaran Jegatheesan being declared the winner and Soundariya Nanjundan as the first runner-up. Vijay Sethupathi’s natural and engaging hosting style was truly appreciated, making him a worthy replacement for Kamal Haasan.

Apart from being the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with his films on the side. His last appearance was in Pandiraj’s romantic action-comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii. His upcoming work includes PuriSethupathi (tentatively titled), directed by Puri Jagannadh, which is expected to be a full action entertainer featuring Samyuktha and Tabu in important roles. He also has Mysskin’s Train lined up for release.

