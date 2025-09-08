Finally, the wait of the audience is over as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are finally set for a massive project with Rajinikanth. The Vikram star confirmed this in his recent appearance at the SIIMA Awards 2025.

However, this won’t be the first time Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will join the big screens together for a film. Many years before, both the veterans came together for the Tamil film Ninaithale Inikkum.

Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in Ninaithale Inikkum – 1979

In 1979, a Tamil language film hit the big screens named Ninaithale Inikkum. This was the last time we saw Kamal and Rajini together in a film. Directed by K. Balachander, the film featured both the legendary actors in prominent roles.

The film currently has a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb and a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kamal Haasan played the role of Chandru, where the Coolie star portrayed the character of Deepak in the film.

Besides this, the movie incorporated Jaya Prada, Jayasudha, Saratha Babu, and more as part of its cast.

#Kamalhaasan Confirms that He’s Joining Hands with Superstar #Rajinikanth after 46 Years on Screen 🔥: “We’ll come together..🤝 We already decided this long ago..🔥 You are the ones who created a Competition between us.. ✌️ This might be a Surprise business wise.. But We two… pic.twitter.com/oRydWBdyex — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 7, 2025

Who is set to direct the upcoming film of Kamal Haasan X Rajinikanth?

It is confirmed that Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the iconic reunion of the veteran stars. Lokesh has recently worked with Rajinikanth in Coolie, which performed decently at the box office. However, the LCU creator is famous for his work with Kamal Haasan due to the Vikram movie.

Vikram is considered one of the biggest works of Lokesh, and many believe that he has a great potential to make a gigantic film with Kamal and Rajini.

Now all eyes are set on how Kanagaraj will direct the massive reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. If everything executed perfectly, then the movie indeed holds the potential to be a massive hit at the box office.

For more such stories, stay tuned to KoiMoi

Must Read: Box Office: Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of Mammootty & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News