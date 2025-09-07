Coolie Box Office BMS Sales (Closing Numbers): Rajinikanth Finishes His Run As The 3rd Biggest Kollywood Film

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has finally ended its run on the ticket booking window, and the action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has managed to create one of the biggest records for Rajinikanth! The action biggie in its lifetime has ended its lifetime run with a ticket sale of 6.09 million.

3rd Biggest Ticket Sales For A Kollywood Film

Rajinikanth has delivered the third biggest ticket sales for a Kollywood film on BMS. It has pushed Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran out of the top 3 Kollywood films on BMS. Interestingly, Rajinikanth rules with two films in the top 3.

Coolie Box Office BMS Sales

Coolie managed to stay below Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo, which ended its lifetime run on BMS at 7.3 million ticket sales. Meanwhile, the top Kollywood film on BMS is also Rajinikanth’s Jailer with a lifetime ticket sales of 9.21 million. Rajinikanth, also pushed to Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi which registered a ticket sale of 1.51 million, out of the top 10 Kollywood ticket sales.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Kollywood films on BMS (Since August 2023).

Jailer: 9.21M Leo: 7.30M Coolie: 6.09M Amaran: 4.89M The GOAT: 4.51M Vettaiyan: 2.74M Good Bad Ugly: 2.65M Dragon: 1.98M Raayan: 1.75M Indian 2: 1.59M

Rajinikanth’s Unique BMS Record

Rajinikanth is the only actor who rules in the top 10 with three films in the list. Apart from Jailer at number and Coolie at number 3, Vettaiyan also claims the sixth spot with 2.74 million ticket sales in the list of the top 10 ticket sales for a Kollywood film on BMS.

Coolie BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of the film on BMS in its lifetime run.

Pre Sales: 2.53 Million

Week 1 (Extended): 2.8 Million

Week 2: 624K

Week 3: 138K

Total: 6.09 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office Day 1: Registers 4th Biggest Opening Of All Time For A Horror Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News