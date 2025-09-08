The Telugu horror comedy Bakasura Restaurant was released in theatres on 8th August 2025. Upon its release, the film delighted fans with its fun story and rated 8.9/10 on IMDb. Now, Bakasura Restaurant will release on OTT platforms soon. This means fans don’t have to wait much longer for it.

When and Where to Watch Online

The streaming giant, SUN NXT, has confirmed that Bakasura Restaurant will premiere on their platform. Additionally, viewers can enjoy it starting from September 12, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “Five young souls. One dark force. The nightmare begins on 12th September Watch It On SunNXT..!!” The movie will be available to watch in Telugu and Tamil. This allows for wider audiences to check out the movie from their home in their language.

Directed by SJ Shiva in his debut outing, the film stars Praveen and Shining Phani in lead roles. Harsha Chemudu plays a special extended role, while the supporting cast includes Krishna Bhagavan, Garuda Ram, Srikanth Iyengar, Uppena Jayakrishna, Vivek Dandu, Prachi Thakur, and Jabardasth Apparao. The project was produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies Official banner.

What the Story is About

The story centers on Parameshwar, a software engineer who dreams of opening a restaurant. To arrange the money, he and his friends decide to shoot ghost videos hoping they will go viral. Their plan goes awry when they unwittingly awake Bakasura, a demon, starving for centuries. The spirit takes over Anji Babu, leading to comic yet chaotic situations that threaten to destroy their lives.

As the story unfolds, the group has trouble controlling the possessed Anji Babu, figuring out what Bakasura really is, and keeping Parameshwar’s restaurant dream alive. The mix of scary moments and laugh-out-loud comedy makes the film stand out from routine horror dramas.

Check out the trailer of Bakasura Restaurant below:

For more such updates, check out DownSouth.

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Portia Turns The Tables, Jason Is Stonewalled While Sonny Reveals His Plan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News